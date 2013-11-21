FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sears Q3 loss per share $5.03
November 21, 2013 / 11:11 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Sears Q3 loss per share $5.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp : * Reports third quarter 2013 results consistent with prior guidance * Q3 revenue $8.3 billion versus $8.9 billion * Q3 loss per share $5.03 * Says Q3 domestic comparable store sales declined 3.1% * Says for the quarter, domestic comparable store sales declined 3.1% * Says merchandise inventories at November 2, 2013 were $8.9 billion, as

compared to $9.6 billion at October 27, 2012 * Total debt was $4.7 billion at November 2, 2013, compared to $3.1 billion at

February 2, 2013 * Domestic comparable store sales comprised of decreases of 2.1% at Kmart and

4.0% at Sears domestic * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

