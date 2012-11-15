Sears posts smaller-than-expected quarterly loss

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as it managed costs and maintained a leaner inventory.

Sears’ third-quarter net loss from continued operations widened to $498 million, or $4.70 per share, from $410 million, or $3.85 a share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the loss was $1.99 per share.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of $2.18 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales fell 6 percent to $8.86 billion, while analysts expected $8.59 billion.