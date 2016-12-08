FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sears Holdings revenue falls for 20th quarter in a row
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 8, 2016 / 11:11 AM / in 10 months

Sears Holdings revenue falls for 20th quarter in a row

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Retailer Sears Holdings Corp reported a 12.5 percent drop in revenue, marking its 20th straight quarterly decline, due to lower sales at its Kmart and Sears outlets as well as fewer stores in operation.

Total revenue fell to $5.03 billion in the third quarter ended Oct. 29 from $5.75 billion a year earlier.

Sales at stores open at least a year fell 7.4 percent.

Net loss attributable to Sears’ shareholders widened to $748 million, or $6.99 per share, from $454 million, or $4.26 per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru,

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.