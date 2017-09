Nov 19 (Reuters) - Sears Canada Inc : * Reports third quarter results * Q3 loss per share C$0.48 * Q3 revenue fell 6.4 percent to C$982.3 million * Q3 same store sales rose 1.2 percent * Announced the declaration of an extraordinary cash dividend of $5.00 per

share to be paid on December 6, 2013 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage