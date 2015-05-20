FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sears Canada posts smaller quarterly loss
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Oil
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 20, 2015 / 11:25 AM / 2 years ago

Sears Canada posts smaller quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Struggling department store chain Sears Canada Inc reported a smaller first-quarter loss, helped by slower decline in its same-store sales.

“We began to see signs that our business was performing better this quarter,” Chief Executive Ron Boire said in a statement on Wednesday. “Still, we know much work lies ahead of us.”

The company’s net loss narrowed to C$59.1 million ($48.4 million), or 58 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended May 2 from C$75.2 million, or 74 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. ($1 = C$1.22) (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.