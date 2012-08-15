FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sears Canada loss widens on lower weekend sales
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 15, 2012 / 11:21 AM / in 5 years

Sears Canada loss widens on lower weekend sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Retailer Sears Canada Inc reported a wider second-quarter loss on a drop in sales at its outdoor power equipment category and lower sales over the weekend.

The company, majority-owned by Sears Holdings Corp said net loss for the quarter ended July 28 was C$9.8 million ($9.88 million), or 10 Canadian cents per share, compared with a loss of C$200,000, or break even per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 9 percent to C$1.05 billion for the quarter. Sales at established stores, a key measure for retailers, fell 7.1 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.