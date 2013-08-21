FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sears Canada posts profit as costs decline
August 21, 2013 / 11:17 AM / in 4 years

Sears Canada posts profit as costs decline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Department store chain Sears Canada Inc posted a profit in the second quarter compared with a loss a year earlier due to lower costs and growth in its apparels and accessories business.

Sears Canada, 51 percent-owned by U.S. department store chain Sears Holdings Corp, said net profit was C$152.8 million, or C$$1.50 per share, compared with a net loss of C$9.8 million, or 10 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 10 percent to C$960.1 million.

Sales at established stores, a key measure for retailers, fell 2.5 percent.

