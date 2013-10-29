FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sears Canada closing 5 more stores, including Toronto flagship
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 29, 2013 / 12:21 PM / 4 years ago

Sears Canada closing 5 more stores, including Toronto flagship

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Sears Canada Inc will close its flagship downtown Toronto store and four other locations in a C$400 million ($383 million) deal.

The Canadian department store chain, controlled by Sears Holdings Corp, will terminate the leases and return the locations to its landlords. It will vacate three stores by the end of February 2014, and the other two by the end of February 2015.

Three of the stores are in the Toronto area, including one that shares space with Sears Canada’s corporate head office at the Eaton Centre, a large downtown mall.

The two others are in London, Ontario, and Richmond, British Columbia, a suburb of Vancouver.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.