Sears ties up with Macerich in third real estate joint venture

April 30 (Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp and mall operator Macerich Co will form a joint venture, which will buy nine Sears properties in Macerich’s malls for $150 million, in the retailer’s third such deal this month.

Sears will lease back the stores and continue to operate them. The joint venture can also lease out space to other tenants.

The struggling retailer has entered into similar deals with General Growth Properties Inc and Simon Property Group Inc as it works to shore up finances after posting losses for nearly three years.

The stores have average in-line sales of $680 per square foot, Macerich Chief Executive Arthur Coppola said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)