FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Seat pays off 25 mln euro debt ahead of schedule
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 6, 2012 / 3:06 PM / 5 years ago

Italy's Seat pays off 25 mln euro debt ahead of schedule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Italian yellow pages publisher Seat Pagine Gialle has voluntarily paid a 25 million-euro senior debt instalment ahead of schedule, as it focuses on reducing its debt, the company said on Tuesday.

The payment was due by the end of December on a senior financing with Royal Bank of Scotland, it said in a statement.

The next instalment of 35 million euros is due by June 2013.

Seat PG escaped insolvency proceedings earlier this year when it reached a debt restructuring deal with creditors envisaging a debt-to-equity swap.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.