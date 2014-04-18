FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seat Pagine Gialle may shut for business due to "significant uncertainties" -PwC
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 18, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

Seat Pagine Gialle may shut for business due to "significant uncertainties" -PwC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 18 (Reuters) - Italian yellow pages company Seat Pagine Gialle may cease to operate as last year’s accounts showed “significant uncertainties”, its auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) said.

Cash-strapped Seat, which has a market value of 26 million euros ($36 million), is caught up in a long drawn-out court restructuring, similar to Chapter 11 bankruptcy, that has already caused losses for its lenders.

Seat released a document late on Thursday from PwC saying that the company’s 2013 accounts showed “certain factors that contribute in a decisive manner to the continued existence of significant uncertainties around the company’s ability to continue to operate for the foreseeable future”.

It said, however, that approval given for a restructuring plan by shareholders in March reduced the uncertainty around the company’s future. (Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.