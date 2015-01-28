FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Seat Pagine Gialle says the settlement offer has been approved
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advertising/Marketing
January 28, 2015 / 8:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Seat Pagine Gialle says the settlement offer has been approved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28(Reuters) - Seat Pagine Gialle SpA :

* Said on Tuesday that its ordinary shareholders’ meeting approved the settlement offer received by the company

* The settlement concerns the liability action brought against the former directors who held office over the period from Aug. 8, 2003 until Oct. 21, 2012 and the settlement of relationships with persons other than the former directors summonsed as defendants in the proceedings in exchange for the payment of a sum totaling 30 million euros ($34.12 million)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8794 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.