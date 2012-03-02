Seat wins approval from 75 pct of senior lenders

MILAN, March 2 (Reuters) - Italian yellow pages company Seat Pagine Gialle said on Friday it had won the support of more than 75 percent of its senior creditors and Lighthouse bondholders, paving the way for a debt restructuring deal.

“The company is pleased to announce that it has received evidence that the 75 percent threshold for consents to the proposal has been largely exceeded by ... senior banking lender and ... Lighthouse bondholders,” Seat said in a statement.

Shares in the Turin-based company had leapt 19.5 percent on Friday, as investors took the view a deal to avoid bankruptcy protection was in sight.

Seat has defaulted twice on its debt obligations in the last few months and postponed several times the deadline to reach a final agreement. The latest deadline is March 7.

A majority of at least 75 percent was needed from each of its three creditor categories - bank lenders, senior and junior bondholders - for the proposal to go through, Seat has said. (Reporting by Michel Rose)