Former Seat Pagine Gialle board members face 1-yr ban over bankruptcy

MILAN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Italian prosecutors have banned 14 former board members and internal auditors of directories firm Seat Pagine Gialle from holding office for a year over allegations of fraudulent bankruptcy, financial police said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 14 people, who police did not name in their statement, are among 16 individuals under investigation in connection with a 3.5 billion euro ($3.75 billion) special dividend that Seat Pagine Gialle paid in 2004, increasing its debt to 4 billion euros at the end of that year.

Tax police said the company never managed to shake off the burden of that indebtedness. It was eventually placed under a court restructuring, similar to Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, in 2013.

Earlier this year, Seat was taken over by Italiaonline, an Internet company controlled by Egyptian businessman Naguib Sawiris.

The special dividend was used to pay debts taken on when British private equity groups BC Partners, CVC Capital Partners and Permira, along with Italian fund Investitori Associati, bought control of Seat in 2003 from Telecom Italia.

Seat Pagine Gialle, CVC Capital Partners, Permira and BC Partners declined to comment. Investitori Associati had no immediate comment.

Police said the 11 former directors and 3 internal auditors, who held posts at Seat between 2003 and 2004, had been notified of the ban on Tuesday, and would not be allowed to be involved in business activities or serve as directors for 12 months.

Lawyers for two of the people facing the ban declined to comment but said they would appeal it. Lawyers representing the others either declined to comment or did not reply to requests for comment. ($1 = 0.9323 euros) (Reporting by Emilio Parodi, additional reporting by Massimo Gaia, writing by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Louise Heavens)