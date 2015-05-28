FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italiaonline takeover bid for Seat PG seen mid-September - sources
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 28, 2015 / 12:05 PM / 2 years ago

Italiaonline takeover bid for Seat PG seen mid-September - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 28 (Reuters) - Italiaonline, the Internet company controlled by Egyptian businessman Naguib Sawiris, is expected to launch its takeover bid for Seat Pagine Gialle around mid-September, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.

Italiaonline agreed to buy a stake in the Italian directories company in May in a deal that will trigger a mandatory tender offer and create a leading online advertiser.

Shareholders of the two companies should approve the merger towards year-end, the sources said.

Italiaonline is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sawiris’s Orascom TMT Investments. (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Danilo Masoni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.