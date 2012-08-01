Enterprise says Seaway expansion to finish in 2013

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Enterprise Products Partners LP said on Wednesday its joint-venture Seaway crude oil pipeline expansion would be completed in 2013.

Seaway, the first pipeline to carry crude from the oil storage hub of Cushing, Oklahoma, is jointly owned with Enbridge Inc.

Speaking to analysts during its second quarter earnings call, the company said that the looping of the pipeline, which will also increase capacity, will be completed in 2014.

Total capacity of the reversed line will reach 850,000 barrels per day.