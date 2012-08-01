FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Enterprise says Seaway expansion to finish in 2013
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2012 / 2:41 PM / 5 years ago

Enterprise says Seaway expansion to finish in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Enterprise Products Partners LP said on Wednesday its joint-venture Seaway crude oil pipeline expansion would be completed in 2013.

Seaway, the first pipeline to carry crude from the oil storage hub of Cushing, Oklahoma, is jointly owned with Enbridge Inc.

Speaking to analysts during its second quarter earnings call, the company said that the looping of the pipeline, which will also increase capacity, will be completed in 2014.

Total capacity of the reversed line will reach 850,000 barrels per day.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.