Expanded Seaway pipeline start-up proceeds, crude flows-Enbridge
January 11, 2013 / 7:00 PM / 5 years ago

Expanded Seaway pipeline start-up proceeds, crude flows-Enbridge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - The Seaway pipeline expansion start-up is continuing as planned, and crude oil is flowing through the line, a spokesman at Enbridge said on Friday.

The expanded 400,000-barrel-per day line, more than twice the 150,000 bpd previously, started up Friday.

Infrared pipeline and refinery monitor Genscape had reported it had detected the shutdown of all monitored pumping stations along the line’s route from around 10:00 a.m. EST.

“Enterprise has informed us that this is a normal part of the start-up process and that crude continues to flow through the line,” a spokesman at Enbridge Energy Partners LP said in an email. Enbridge is a partner of the line, operated by Enterprise Product Partners.

“There are no issues or concerns,” the spokesman said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
