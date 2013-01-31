FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New pipeline will relieve Seaway bottlenecks-Enterprise
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 31, 2013 / 3:46 PM / 5 years ago

New pipeline will relieve Seaway bottlenecks-Enterprise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Enterprise Products Partners LP is building a new lateral pipeline that will alleviate bottlenecks on the newly expanded Seaway Pipeline, executives told analysts on Thursday.

The lateral from Jones Creek. Texas -- Seaway’s endpoint -- to the Houston Ship Channel is slated to be completed in the third or fourth quarter this year, they said.

Last week Enterprise issued a curtailment order to shippers on Seaway, restricting deliveries at the Jones Creek terminal. Planned work under way at Phillips 66’s 247,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Sweeny, Texas, which is connected to the Jones Creek terminal, has led to crude oil supplies backing up at the storage and distribution point.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.