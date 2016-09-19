FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
SeaWorld more than halves dividend to 10 cents
#Market News
September 19, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

SeaWorld more than halves dividend to 10 cents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Theme park operator SeaWorld Entertainment Inc on Monday slashed its cash dividend to 10 cents per share from 21 cents per share.

The company also said its board had decided to suspend quarterly payout subsequent to this dividend payment, which is on Oct. 7.

SeaWorld, which operates marine parks in San Diego, Orlando and San Antonio, said in March it would stop breeding killer whales, and those currently at its parks would be the last. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
