SeaWorld Entertainment Inc said on
Friday it received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of
Justice in connection with an investigation over disclosures
made about the impact of the "Blackfish" documentary and trading
in the company's securities.
The investigation relates to the disclosures and public
statements made by the company, certain executives and
individuals on or before August 2014, the company said.
"Blackfish", which was released in 2013, led to widespread
criticism of the marine park operator as the documentary
depicted the captivity and public exhibition of killer whales as
inherently cruel.
Seaworld, which has reported falling revenues for the last
three years, said in 2016 it would stop breeding killer whales
in captivity.
The company said it has also received subpoenas from the
staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and has set
up a committee comprising independent directors to deal with
these inquiries. (bit.ly/2rLd1QU)
Seaworld also said Chairman David D'Alessandro, who was
voted out by at a shareholder meeting this month, will continue
as the board's non-executive chairman till Dec. 31.
Reuters reported this month that SeaWorld's shareholders
turned against D'Alessandro, opposing a bonus incentive payout
to certain employees.
The board rejected D'Alessandro's offer to resign
immediately in view of certain challenges that the company was
facing, including the federal investigations, Seaworld said in a
regulatory filing.
SeaWorld's shares were down 2.4 percent in after-market
trading at $15.29.