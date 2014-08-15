SeaWorld to build bigger enclosures for killer whales

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Theme park operator SeaWorld Entertainment Inc said it would build bigger enclosures for its killer whales amid raging controversy over its killer whale shows.

The company’s shares were up 3 percent in early trading.

SeaWorld pledged $10 million for killer whale research and is embarking on a multi-million dollar partnership focused on ocean health, it said.

Protests against orca shows at SeaWorld’s amusement parks intensified particularly after a 2013 film, “Blackfish,” documented the killing of a trainer at the company’s Orlando, Florida park in 2010 by the whales. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)