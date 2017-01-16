FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Annika Falkengren to leave SEB after 11 years as CEO
#Financials
January 16, 2017 / 7:38 AM / 7 months ago

UPDATE 1-Annika Falkengren to leave SEB after 11 years as CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, analyst comment)

STOCKHOLM, Jan 16 (Reuters) - SEB chief executive Annika Falkengren will leave the Swedish bank after 11 years at the helm and nearly 30 years as an employee to become managing partner at Swiss wealth and asset manager firm Lombard Odier Group.

She will leave SEB, the country's top corporate bank, no later than July, the company said.

"The Board will now initiate the search process for a new President and CEO with the aim to secure a smooth succession," SEB Chairman Marcus Wallenberg said in a statement.

"We remain committed to the current business plan and our financial targets," he added.

Swedish banks, including SEB, fared relatively well during the financial crisis and have been able to deliver strong results despite negative central bank rates.

"While it is a surprise it is happening now, we are not surprised it has happened... she has been in the role for a very long time," said Exane BNP Paribas analyst Andreas Hakansson. "It is negative that she leaves." (Reporting by Daniel Dickson and Rebecka Roos; editing by Susan Thomas)

