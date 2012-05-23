SEB says Swedish banks not immune to eurozone woes

STOCKHOLM, May 23 (Reuters) - The head of Swedish banking group SEB said on Wednesday markets should not view a possible Greek exit from the euro zone as an isolated problem and warned that even unexposed banks in Sweden were vulnerable to the currency bloc’s woes.

“I worry sometimes when the market says that Greece is an isolated event,” Annika Falkengren, the bank’s chief executive officer, told journalists on the sidelines of a banking conference.

“I‘m not sure it is an isolated event at all. I think there would be quite a lot of drama if (a Greek exit) is happening, so I hope we find a way to work this through.”

Nordic banks have little to no exposure to Greece or other countries which have been slammed by sovereign debt problems, but would not be immune to a bigger slowdown across Europe.

Sweden has outshone most of Europe due to its strong fiscal position but there are worries that its export-oriented economy could take a hit from a regional slowdown.

Falkengren said SEB was going through its loan portfolio and helping clients analyse their own exposure in case of a Greece exit, while ensuring it had strong enough capital buffers and liquidity to handle any wider fallout in Europe.

“We are as a bank as prepared as possible. I guess if (a Greek exit) would happen, of course it would be very, very challenging times,” she said.

Northern Europe may be less affected, she said, but there could be a spillover of problems, especially if they spread beyond Greece.

“I think more of the secondary wave ... if there would more countries and more challenges for the euro,” she added. (Reporting by Mia Shanley; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)