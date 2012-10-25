FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SEB Q3 profit rises on below-forecast loan losses
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 25, 2012 / 5:16 AM / in 5 years

SEB Q3 profit rises on below-forecast loan losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Swedish banking group SEB reported on Thursday a bigger-than-expected rise in third-quarter operating profit as credit impairments came in well below forecasts.

Operating profit in the quarter rose to 3.9 billion Swedish crowns, beating a mean forecast for 3.8 billion in a Reuters poll and compared with 3.7 billion in the year-ago period.

SEB is the last of the Swedish banks to report third-quarter earnings. Handelsbanken and Nordea both missed forecasts, weighed down by weaker deposit margins, while Swedbank beat expectations. (Reporting by Mia Shanley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.