SEB Q3 profit rises on below-forecast loan losses

STOCKHOLM, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Swedish banking group SEB reported on Thursday a bigger-than-expected rise in third-quarter operating profit as credit impairments came in well below forecasts.

Operating profit in the quarter rose to 3.9 billion Swedish crowns, beating a mean forecast for 3.8 billion in a Reuters poll and compared with 3.7 billion in the year-ago period.

SEB is the last of the Swedish banks to report third-quarter earnings. Handelsbanken and Nordea both missed forecasts, weighed down by weaker deposit margins, while Swedbank beat expectations. (Reporting by Mia Shanley)