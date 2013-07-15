FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SEB Q2 op profits beat forecasts
July 15, 2013 / 5:16 AM / in 4 years

SEB Q2 op profits beat forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 12 (Reuters) - Swedish banking group SEB reported on Monday a higher-than-expected rise in second-quarter operating profits as its core income topped forecasts and said business sentiment had strengthened in the quarter.

SEB’s operating profit in the quarter rose to 4.78 billion Swedish crowns ($703 million), well above a mean forecast for 3.97 billion in a Reuters poll and compared with 3.72 billion in the year-ago period.

Return on equity in the quarter was 14.0 percent.

“All in all, we see a cautiously more positive business sentiment among our customers with activity levels picking up,” CEO Annika Falkengren said in a statement. (Reporting by Mia Shanley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
