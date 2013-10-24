FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SEB Q3 op profits, credit quality beat forecast
October 24, 2013

SEB Q3 op profits, credit quality beat forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Swedish banking group SEB reported on Thursday a bigger-than-expected rise in third-quarter operating profits as it beat forecasts on most income lines and credit quality improved.

SEB’s operating profit in the quarter rose 20 percent to 4.87 billion Swedish crowns ($763.39 million), topping a mean forecast for 4.20 billion in a Reuters poll and compared with 3.86 billion in the year-ago period.

“During the third quarter, we saw increasing activity on the corporate side and despite a continued high level of economic uncertainty globally, the corporate community showed emerging optimism,” said SEB CEO Annika Falkengren.

$1 = 6.3794 Swedish crowns Reporting by Mia Shanley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
