#Financials
April 24, 2012 / 5:16 AM / 5 years ago

SEB tops Q1 profit forecast, sees regulatory uncertainty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 24 (Reuters) - Swedish banking group SEB posted first-quarter operating profits just above forecast on Tuesday and said it intended to keep growing cautiously amid regulatory uncertainty.

Operating earnings at the bank in the first quarter were 3.7 billion Swedish crowns, compared with the 3.4 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and 4.4 billion crowns reported in the same period a year ago.

“Further clarity on the final regulatory framework, internationally as well as in Sweden, has not been provided during the quarter,” chief executive Annika Falkkengren said in a statement.

“Thus, we will maintain strong financial stability and high asset quality while continuing to grow cautiously in our core areas of strength,” she added.

