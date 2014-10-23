RPT--SEB Q3 operating profit tops forecast

(Repeats to cover additional alerts)

STOCKHOLM, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Swedish banking group SEB reported third-quarter operating earnings above expectations on Thursday and said Nordic financial markets were impacted by lower activity.

Operating profit rose to 6.67 billion Swedish crowns ($921 million), beating a mean forecast for 6.51 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts, from 4.62 billion in the year-ago period.

The operating profit and mean forecast both included one-off gains of 1.45 billion related to share sales.