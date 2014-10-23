FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT--SEB Q3 operating profit tops forecast
#Financials
October 23, 2014 / 5:27 AM / 3 years ago

RPT--SEB Q3 operating profit tops forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to cover additional alerts)

STOCKHOLM, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Swedish banking group SEB reported third-quarter operating earnings above expectations on Thursday and said Nordic financial markets were impacted by lower activity.

Operating profit rose to 6.67 billion Swedish crowns ($921 million), beating a mean forecast for 6.51 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts, from 4.62 billion in the year-ago period.

The operating profit and mean forecast both included one-off gains of 1.45 billion related to share sales.

1 US dollar = 7.2781 Swedish crown Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Sven Nordenstam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
