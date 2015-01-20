FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Seb FY sales grow to 4.25 billion euros
#Appliances, Tools & Housewares
January 20, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Seb FY sales grow to 4.25 billion euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Seb SA :

* FY sales 4.25 billion euros ($4.92 billion), up 4.6 pct like-for-like

* Q4 sales 1.40 billion euros, up 4.9 pct like-for-like

* Confirms its 2014 objective of achieving a significant improvement - greater than in 2013 - in operating result from activity on a like-for-like basis

* Recent fluctuations of certain currencies will have a significant impact on the FY 2014 reported operating result from activity Source text: bit.ly/180Zl9P Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8644 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
