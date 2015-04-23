FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-SEB Q1 profit tops forecast as it cashes in on market volatility
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Apple
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 23, 2015 / 5:47 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-SEB Q1 profit tops forecast as it cashes in on market volatility

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, CEO quote, background)

By Johan Ahlander

STOCKHOLM, April 23 (Reuters) - Swedish banking group SEB reported first-quarter operating profit above expectations on Thursday as its corporate customers sought more hedging and risk management on the back of high volatility and market uncertainty.

During the first quarter the Swedish central bank moved into uncharted territory as it slashed its benchmark interest rate twice to a record low of -0.25 percent to ward off the risk of deflation after two years of flat or falling consumer prices.

SEB, the first of the main Nordic banks to report earnings for the quarter, said markets had seen high volatility.

“We operate in exceptional times, where negative interest rates have turned economic relationships upside down, impacting customer behaviour,” SEB Chief Executive Annika Falkengren said in the report. “We have seen that customers demand for hedging, risk management and long-term savings increased.”

SEB’s operating profit in the quarter rose to 5.8 billion Swedish crowns ($663 million) beating a mean forecast for 5.1 billion in a Reuters poll and compared with 4.9 billion in the year-ago period.

Net financial income, which includes risk management for customers, was far better than analysts had thought as it rose to 1.3 billion Swedish crowns compared to 785 million in an analyst poll.

Net interest income, which includes revenue on mortgages and loans to companies, rose to 4.9 billion crowns, compared to 4.8 billion in the year-ago period and an expected 5.0 billion in poll of analysts.

$1 = 8.7320 Swedish crowns Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Alistair Scrutton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.