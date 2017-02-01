UPDATE 1-SEB proposes higher dividend as Q4 profit beats forecast

* Q4 operating profit SEK 5.56 bln vs expected 5.07 bln

STOCKHOLM, Feb 1 (Reuters) - SEB, Sweden's fourth-biggest bank by market capitalization, reported fourth-quarter operating profit above analysts' expectations on Wednesday and proposed higher dividend as customer demand for risk management services increased.

Operating profit rose to 5.56 billion Swedish crowns ($635 million) from 5.51 billion crowns in the year-ago period, beating the mean forecast for 5.07 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Volatile markets and higher customer activity helped the bank's performance as demand for risk management services led to higher net financial income, Sweden's top corporate bank said.

Net financial income, which includes revenues from customer trading and hedging, rose to 2.04 billion crowns from 1.62 billion crowns and was higher than the expected 1.54 billion crowns.

The bank said it would propose a dividend of 5.50 crowns per share, compared with the poll forecast of 5.31 crowns and 5.25 crowns in 2015. The pay-out ratio, excluding items affecting comparability, was 75 percent.

SEB's target is to distribute 40 percent or more of earnings per share, and paid out 69 percent of profits for 2015.

Net interest income, which includes revenue from mortgages and loans to companies, rose to 4.80 billion crowns in the fourth quarter from 4.68 billion crowns a year earlier and higher than the forecast of 4.77 billion crowns.

Net commission income rose to 4.61 billion crowns from 4.40 billion crowns and was higher than the 4.34 billion crown forecast.

Losses from loans came in at 284 million crowns, marginally better than the 289 million crown loss expected by analysts.

SEB said last month CEO Annika Falkengren was quitting after 11 years at the helm, to join Swiss wealth and asset manager firm Lombard Odier Group. ($1 = 8.7535 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing Niklas Pollard and Subhranshu Sahu)