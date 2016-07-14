FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SEB Q2 profit beats forecast helped by one-off gain
Sections
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
Wider Image
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 14, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

SEB Q2 profit beats forecast helped by one-off gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 14 (Reuters) - Swedish banking group SEB reported second-quarter operating profit above expectations on Thursday but said the market environment was challenging.

SEB’s operating profit in the quarter rose to 5.54 billion Swedish crowns ($653 million) beating a mean forecast for 4.86 billion in a Reuters poll and compared with 5.25 billion in the year-ago period.

The result was helped by a 520 million crowns one-off gain related to SEB’s Baltic holdings in Visa Europe.

SEB, the first of the Swedish banks to report earnings for the quarter, said corporate and institutional customers’ demand for hedging interest rate and FX risks had increased on the back of the heightened volatility levels.

SEB also said the direct impact from Brexit on the bank is is limited from a risk perspective.

$1 = 8.4822 Swedish crowns Reporting by Johan Ahlander

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.