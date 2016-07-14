SEB Q2 profit beats forecast helped by one-off gain

STOCKHOLM, July 14 (Reuters) - Swedish banking group SEB reported second-quarter operating profit above expectations on Thursday but said the market environment was challenging.

SEB’s operating profit in the quarter rose to 5.54 billion Swedish crowns ($653 million) beating a mean forecast for 4.86 billion in a Reuters poll and compared with 5.25 billion in the year-ago period.

The result was helped by a 520 million crowns one-off gain related to SEB’s Baltic holdings in Visa Europe.

SEB, the first of the Swedish banks to report earnings for the quarter, said corporate and institutional customers’ demand for hedging interest rate and FX risks had increased on the back of the heightened volatility levels.

SEB also said the direct impact from Brexit on the bank is is limited from a risk perspective.