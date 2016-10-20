UPDATE 1-SEB Q3 profit beats forecast helped by customer hedging

* SEB Q3 profit better than expected

* Results helped by income from customer trading and hedging

* Says business development in the Nordics remained good (Adds details, CEO quote)

STOCKHOLM, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Swedish banking group SEB reported third-quarter operating profit above expectations on Thursday as income from trading and hedging activities rose, and said business development in the Nordics remained good.

SEB, Sweden's top corporate bank, said operating profit in the quarter rose to 5.23 billion Swedish crowns ($592 million), beating a mean forecast for 4.75 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with 4.32 billion crowns in the year-ago period.

"Business development in the Nordic countries - less affected by the global trends - was solid with large corporate customer activity picking up towards the end of the quarter," SEB CEO Annika Falkengen said in the results statement.

Net financial income, which includes revenues from customer trading and hedging, rose to 1.92 billion crowns from 1.15 billion crowns in the year-ago period as customers' need for advisory and risk management increased.

Higher market valuations and volatility also helped its net financial income, which was better than the expected 1.42 billion crowns.

Net interest income, which includes revenue from mortgages and loans to companies, fell marginally to 4.67 billion crowns from 4.68 billion a year earlier and lower than a forecast 4.72 billion.

The Swedish banks' interest margins have come under pressure from the country's ultra-loose monetary policy.

The Riksbank has cut rates to an unprecedented -0.50 percent and has initiated a bond purchase programme to stave off stubbornly low inflation.

Net commission income fell to 4.05 billion crowns from 4.09 billion a year earlier but was slightly higher than a forecast 4.00 billion.

Losses from loans came in at 197 million crowns, better than the 295 million loss expected by analysts. ($1 = 8.8409 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Niklas Pollard and Gopakumar Warrier)