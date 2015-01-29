FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SEB Q4 operating profit lags forecast
January 29, 2015

SEB Q4 operating profit lags forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Swedish banking group SEB reported fourth-quarter operating earnings below expectations on Thursday but raised its dividend.

Operating profit rose to 6.56 billion Swedish crowns ($791.41 million), up from from 5.01 billion in the year-ago period but lagging a mean forecast for 6.82 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The bank raised its 2014 dividend to 4.75 crowns per share, up from 4.00 crowns in 2013. That corresponds to 54 percent of profits and was lower than the expected 5.00 crowns per share. ($1 = 8.2890 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)

