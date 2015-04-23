FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SEB Q1 operating profit tops forecast
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 23, 2015 / 5:21 AM / 2 years ago

SEB Q1 operating profit tops forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 23 (Reuters) - Swedish banking group SEB reported first-quarter operating profit above expectations on Thursday as strong income from hedging and risk management offset effects of low interest rates.

SEB’s operating profit in the quarter rose to 5.8 billion Swedish crowns ($663 million) beating a mean forecast for 5.1 billion in a Reuters poll and compared with 4.9 billion in the year-ago period.

SEB, the first of the main Nordic banks to report earnings for the quarter, said markets had seen high volatility.

“We have seen that customers demand for hedging, risk management and long-term savings increased.”

$1 = 8.7320 Swedish crowns Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Alistair Scrutton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.