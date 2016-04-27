SEB Q1 profit lags forecast

STOCKHOLM, April 27 (Reuters) - Swedish banking group SEB reported first-quarter underlying operating profit below expectations on Wednesday as low corporate customer activity hit earnings.

SEB’s operating profit excluding writedowns in the quarter fell to 4.5 billion Swedish crowns ($554 million) lagging a mean forecast for 4.8 billion in a Reuters poll and compared with 5.8 billion in the year-ago period.

SEB took a 5.9 billion writedown in the first quarter, mainly due to reassessment of its goodwill. ($1 = 8.1215 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)