SEB says Q2 profit to take 100 mln CHF hit from Swiss tax ruling
May 6, 2015 / 4:41 AM / 2 years ago

SEB says Q2 profit to take 100 mln CHF hit from Swiss tax ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 6 (Reuters) - Sweden’s SEB said late on Tuesday that the Swiss Supreme Court had denied it the right to refund withholding tax for the period 2006-2008, leading to a hit of 100 million Swiss francs ($108.1 million) to the bank’s second quarter profit.

The Supreme Court was thereby reversing a lower court ruling to refund the claim, SEB said in a statement.

“Further information will be given following the Supreme Court’s full decision expected to be published later in the second quarter,” SEB said.

$1 = 0.9251 Swiss francs Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard

