UPDATE 1-German property fund SEB ImmoInvest to be unwound

FRANKFURT, May 7 (Reuters) - SEB Asset Management plans to unwind its German real estate fund SEB ImmoInvest because it does not have sufficient liquidity to pay back investors.

“The requests for repayment exceeded liquidity by a very significant margin,” Barbara Knoflach, manager of the 6 billion euro ($7.9 billion) fund, told Reuters on Monday.

Open-ended property funds were once popular among German savers, but SEB ImmoInvest and a number of peers barred investor exits at the peak of the banking sector crisis in autumn 2008 to avoid being forced into asset fire sales to meet the cash calls.

SEB ImmoInvest and Credit Suisse’s CS Euroreal , which is due to decide by May 18 whether to reopen or liquidate, were among the biggest frozen funds.

SEB ImmoInvest, which was frozen for two years, reopened for one day on Monday but found it lacked funds to meet investor demand for repayment, forcing it to opt for shutting it down.

Now it plans to sell off its remaining properties over the coming years and shut down by April 30, 2017.

“The never-ending chain of bad news in the financial industry as well as the troubled waters that open-ended real estate funds got themselves into over the last two years, have demoralized investors to the extent that they were no longer willing to grapple with arguments and ideas for the development of this type of investment,” SEB Asset Management said.

It will pay out sale proceeds to investors every six months, with a first payment representing 20 percent of the fund assets expected in June.