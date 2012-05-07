German property fund SEB ImmoInvest to be unwound

FRANKFURT, May 7 (Reuters) - Swedish bank SEB plans to unwind its German real estate fund SEB ImmoInvest because it does not have sufficient liquidity to pay back investors.

Fund manager Barbara Knoflach said on Monday the remaining properties are to be sold off over the coming years, and the 6 billion euro ($7.9 billion) fund, which was frozen for two years, is to be shut down by April 30, 2017.

The lender will pay out sale proceeds to investors every six months, with a first payment expected in June.

The decision comes after the fund reopened for one day on Monday but found that it lacked funds to meet investor demand for repayment.

German regulators had initially given open real estate funds that were forced to close after running out of cash - which also affected Credit Suisse’s CS Euroreal - until May 5 to either reopen or liquidate their assets.