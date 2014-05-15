FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. SEC chief accountant to announce resignation-sources
#Market News
May 15, 2014

U.S. SEC chief accountant to announce resignation-sources

Sarah N. Lynch

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 15 (Reuters) - Paul Beswick is planning to leave his post as the top accountant at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday.

An announcement could come as early as Thursday afternoon, the sources said.

Beswick has worked at the SEC since September 2007. He was promoted to become the acting chief accountant in July 2012, and named permanently to the role later that year.

In his time at the SEC, he has been deeply involved in reviewing the pros and cons of a move from using U.S. accounting standards to international standards, among other things.

His office also is in charge of overseeing the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the regulatory body that polices auditors.

Prior to working at the SEC, Beswick was a partner with Ernst & Young.

An SEC spokesman declined to comment. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Bill Trott)

