PricewaterhouseCoopers partner overlooked venture fund fees -SEC

Oct 31 (Reuters) - A PricewaterhouseCoopers audit partner failed to scrutinize millions of dollars taken from a venture capital fund under the guise of "advanced management fees," the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in a complaint on Monday.

The partner, who failed to determine whether the fund's adviser was properly authorized to take the money, will have an opportunity to refute the agency's allegations at a hearing, the SEC said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Andrew Hay)