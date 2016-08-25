SEC fines 13 advisers for false performance claims

(Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday fined 13 investment advisory firms for spreading false claims made by the now defunct F-Squared Investments Inc, once one of the largest marketers of investment products using exchange-traded funds.

The firms "accepted and negligently relied upon" the flawed F-Squared claims when advising clients, the agency said.

In 2014, F-Squared admitted to wrongdoing and agreed to pay $35 million to settle SEC charges that it defrauded investors through false performance advertising.

F-Squared filed for bankruptcy last year.

An SEC enforcement review of investment advisers found that the 13 firms repeated many of F-Squared's claims to customers, including that its flagship "AlphaSector" strategy for investing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) had outperformed the S&P Index for several years, the SEC said.

The advisers, however, did not obtain sufficient documentation to substantiate the information that F-Squared advertised, the SEC said.

None of the 13 firms admitted nor denied the allegations.

Penalties against the advisers range from $100,000 to $500,000, based on the fees each firm earned from the AlphaSector strategies, the SEC said.