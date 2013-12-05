SEC official calls for review of 'Reg NMS' equity market rules

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - A set of rules designed to fuel competition in the equity market and improve prices should be reexamined to ensure it has not created negative consequences for investors, a top U.S securities regulator said Thursday.

The rules, known as Regulation NMS, adopted by the SEC in 2005, require that customers be able to obtain the best possible price when trades are executed and calls for all investors to have equal access to market data.

Since it was enacted, however, many people have expressed buyers’ remorse.

“Whether Regulation NMS has achieved its stated purpose, or whether it has produced unintended consequences, is a subject of great debate,” Luis Aguilar, a Democratic member of the Securities and Exchange Commission, said in prepared remarks before the Consumer Federation of America’s annual conference.

“I think that the commission should immediately revisit Regulation NMS,” he added.

Critics say REG NMS is responsible for fueling a fragmented marketplace, where 13 exchanges and somewhere between 40 and 50 “dark pool” trading venues now compete for business.

That competition has helped give rise to rapid-fire high-frequency trading, a practice that some critics say could put retail investors at a disadvantage.

High-speed firms were able to make profits by moving quickly between the various trading venues. In the past two years, however, their profits have declined as the rest of the market has rushed to catch up technologically using smart order routers and other tools.

The SEC has been studying equity market structure issues since 2010 in an effort to explore what, if any, reforms should be enacted.

Although some changes have been made, the SEC has held off tackling high-frequency trading amid conflicting research and views about whether it helps or harms markets.

In October, the SEC launched a website providing extensive data on equity market trades. The website gives the public the ability to examine in detail the various quotes, cancellations and executed trades that flood the country’s exchanges.

A visualization page on the site allows users to plot charts and graphs to see historic trends.

The SEC is hoping to use the data to help inform its policymaking on market structure going forward.

Aguilar said regulators should review whether REG NMS has created too much fragmentation and fostered an “unreliable complexity” in markets, as well as whether increased speed has benefited investors.