7 months ago
Allergan to pay $15 mln over failing to disclose merger talks
January 17, 2017 / 9:35 PM / 7 months ago

Allergan to pay $15 mln over failing to disclose merger talks

Sarah N. Lynch

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Botox maker Allergan plc will pay a $15 million penalty and admit to wrongdoing, after U.S. regulators on Tuesday accused the company of failing to disclose merger talks with Actavis, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said.

In a statement on Tuesday, the SEC said that the disclosure failures occurred in the months after the company received a tender offer from Valeant Pharmaceuticals International and co-bidders. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
