Allergan to pay $15 mln over failing to disclose merger talks

WASHINGTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Botox maker Allergan plc will pay a $15 million penalty and admit to wrongdoing, after U.S. regulators on Tuesday accused the company of failing to disclose merger talks with Actavis, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said.

In a statement on Tuesday, the SEC said that the disclosure failures occurred in the months after the company received a tender offer from Valeant Pharmaceuticals International and co-bidders. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Andrew Hay)