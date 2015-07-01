SEC says Connecticut firm inflated hedge fund valuations

(Reuters) - AlphaBridge Capital Management LLC and its owners will pay $5 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges that they fraudulently inflated the prices of mortgage-backed securities in their hedge fund portfolios to boost fees.

Wednesday’s settlement calls for the Greenwich, Connecticut-based firm, Thomas Kutzen and Michael Carino to give up $4.03 million of profit and pay a combined $975,000 of civil fines.

They also agreed to wind down their AlphaBridge Fixed Income Master Fund and two similarly named “feeder funds,” which were all launched in 2001, and Carino accepted a three-year ban from the securities industry, the SEC said. None admitted wrongdoing.

Kutzen, 61, of Riverside, Connecticut, founded AlphaBridge and is its majority owner. Carino, 43, of Greenwich, is AlphaBridge’s chief compliance officer and a minority owner.

The defendants were accused of having falsely told their investors and their auditor that they used independent market-based prices from broker-dealers to value their thinly traded “interest-only” and “inverse interest-only” mortgage securities.

Instead, the SEC said the defendants by 2010 were generating those valuations themselves, and encouraging broker-dealers to pass them off as independent.

This allegedly let AlphaBridge collect higher management and performance-based fees in 2011 and 2012, before it changed its methodology at the behest of its auditor. In January 2014, the funds’ value was written down to $48 million from $138 million.

“The integrity of the portfolio valuation process is critical to fund investors, especially when it involves illiquid securities,” said Julie Riewe, co-chief of the SEC enforcement division’s asset management unit. “AlphaBridge claimed to use market-grounded price quotes from brokers when in fact it relied on its own rosy view of market conditions.”

In a statement, AlphaBridge said it settled “because we believe the settlement is in the best interests of the AlphaBridge Funds and their investors.”

A lawyer for Kutzen made a similar statement on behalf of his client. Carino’s lawyer declined to comment.

Richard Evans, 62, who aided the scheme while employed at broker-dealers in his hometown of Houston, agreed to a $15,000 civil fine and one-year securities industry ban, the SEC said.

Evans cooperated in the SEC probe, and did not admit wrongdoing. His lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.