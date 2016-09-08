FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SEC sues two former American Realty Capital officers
#Funds News
September 8, 2016 / 3:05 PM / a year ago

SEC sues two former American Realty Capital officers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday filed a lawsuit accusing two former American Realty Capital Properties Inc officers of helping orchestrate a fraudulent scheme that caused the real estate investment trust to inflate results in 2014.

Brian Block, a former chief financial officer, and Lisa Pavelka McAlister, a former principal accounting officer, were accused of manipulating a key financial metric, causing the REIT to overstate results and enabling it to meet analyst forecasts.

The lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court, and seeks civil fines, officer and director bans, and other remedies. American Realty is now known as Vereit Inc. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

