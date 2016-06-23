FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Merrill Lynch to pay $415 mln for misusing customer cash-SEC
June 23, 2016

Merrill Lynch to pay $415 mln for misusing customer cash-SEC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch unit will pay $415 million and admit to wrongdoing to settle charges that it misused customer cash to generate profits and failed to safeguard their securities from creditors, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday.

An SEC investigation found that Merrill Lynch violated the SEC's "Customer Protection Rule" by misusing customer cash that rightfully should have been deposited in a reserve account. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
