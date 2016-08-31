U.S. appeals court gives SEC more power to fight financial statement fraud

A federal appeals court on Wednesday gave the Securities and Exchange Commission greater power to sue corporate officers who certify false financial statements, and recoup incentive and other pay from them after accounting restatements.

The decision by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals also revived the SEC's case accusing former Basin Water Inc Chief Executive Officer Peter Jensen and Chief Financial Officer Thomas Tekulve of defrauding investors by reporting millions of dollars of revenue that was never realized.

