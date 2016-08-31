FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. appeals court gives SEC more power to fight financial statement fraud
August 31, 2016 / 8:56 PM / a year ago

U.S. appeals court gives SEC more power to fight financial statement fraud

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Wednesday gave the Securities and Exchange Commission greater power to sue corporate officers who certify false financial statements, and recoup incentive and other pay from them after accounting restatements.

The decision by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals also revived the SEC's case accusing former Basin Water Inc Chief Executive Officer Peter Jensen and Chief Financial Officer Thomas Tekulve of defrauding investors by reporting millions of dollars of revenue that was never realized.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2bRGmkv

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
