BATS Global Markets to pay record $14 mln U.S. SEC penalty

Jan 12 (Reuters) - BATS Global Markets said on Monday it agreed to pay a record $14 million penalty to settle charges that two exchanges formerly owned by Direct Edge Holdings gave advantages to certain high-frequency trading firms.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Direct Edge, prior to its merger with BATS a year ago, had selectively disclosed information about how firms can advantageously place orders on its markets. BATS did not accept or deny any wrongdoing. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by David Gregorio)