FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BATS Global Markets to pay record $14 mln U.S. SEC penalty
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 12, 2015 / 5:16 PM / 3 years ago

BATS Global Markets to pay record $14 mln U.S. SEC penalty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - BATS Global Markets said on Monday it agreed to pay a record $14 million penalty to settle charges that two exchanges formerly owned by Direct Edge Holdings gave advantages to certain high-frequency trading firms.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Direct Edge, prior to its merger with BATS a year ago, had selectively disclosed information about how firms can advantageously place orders on its markets. BATS did not accept or deny any wrongdoing. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.