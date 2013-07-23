FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. SEC charges Texas man with running Bitcoin Ponzi scheme
July 23, 2013 / 4:50 PM / in 4 years

U.S. SEC charges Texas man with running Bitcoin Ponzi scheme

Sarah N. Lynch

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. securities regulators on Tuesday charged a Texas man with running a Ponzi scheme by offering Bitcoin virtual currency investments over the Internet and pocketing some of the proceeds for personal expenses.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission alleged Trendon Shavers, the founder of Bitcoin Savings and Trust, falsely promised investors up to 7 percent in weekly interest, but instead used much of the funds from new investors to cover withdrawals by other investors.

Separately, the SEC also warned investors against the dangers of potential scams involving virtual currencies like Bitcoin.

